Wembanyama recorded 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 102-98 preseason loss to the Suns.

Wembanyama filled the stat sheet Saturday, albeit in another losing effort during the preseason. The superstar big man tied for second on the club in scoring and rebounds while leading all players in assists. He also tied for the game-high mark in blocks. However, the 22-year-old struggled mightily from beyond the arc Saturday and is shooting 9-for-20 from the field through two preseason games.