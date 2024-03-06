Wembanyama (shoulder) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wembanyama was considered a game-time call, but he looked very comfortable during warmups and has the green light to suit up. He's been on a tear and most recently scored 31 points (11-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) with 12 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and one steal across 31 minutes of Sunday's win over Indiana.