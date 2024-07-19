Wembanyama (illness) posted 14 points (3-8 FG), 10 rebounds and three assists during France's exhibition loss to Serbia on July 12.

Wembanyama missed France's previous exhibition versus Germany on July 8 but returned to action a few days later. While Nikola Jokic got the better of Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert in the tune-up game, France's fearsome frontcourt is expected to wreak havoc at the Paris Olympics in late July.