Wembanyama recorded nine points (2-13 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks in 27 minutes of Friday's 76-68 Summer League win over Charlotte.

This was a messy game from start to finish, and Wembanyama seemed to struggle with Charlotte constantly throwing double teams at him. Despite the poor shooting and muted fantasy line, Wembanyama still showed plenty of flash with his playmaking and ability to dribble with his immense 7-foot-4 frame.