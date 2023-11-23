Wembanyama finished with 22 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 loss to the Clippers.

On Monday, Wembanyama socred in single digits for just the second time in his career and recorded a season-low three rebounds. However, he bounced back with an efficient scoring performance Wednesday and grabbed a season-high 15 boards. The French phenom has certainly experienced some growing pains early in his career, but the talent is evident. The 19-year-old forward is averaging 18.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.0 steals in 30.1 minutes per game.