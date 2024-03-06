Wembanyama is on the floor to start the second half of Tuesday's game versus the Rockets after heading to the locker room with 5:11 remaining in the second quarter, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

While Wembayna was deemed questionable with a shoulder injury heading into Tuesday's contest, it appears that his trip to the locker room was unrelated. The rookie phenom often heads back to the locker room early to extra stretching in, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.