Wembanyama (ankle) was named the 2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wembanyama was the clear favorite for this year's Rookie of the Year honors, averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks in 29.7 minutes per appearance (71 games) during his first NBA campaign. It's also worth noting that the 7-4 center is one of three finalists for the 2023-24 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, which speaks to the monumental impact he had on both ends of the court this season for the Spurs.