Wembanyama totaled eight points (4-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-87 loss to the Thunder.

Wembanyama struggled mightily offensively in his first NBA matchup against fellow unicorn Chet Holmgren, missing nine of 15 shots while committing five turnovers. Inefficiency and turnovers have been a concern for Wembanyama to start his career, but there are more than enough flashes for fantasy managers to overlook those mistakes. The rookie phenom salvaged his production Tuesday by securing a career-high 14 boards and swatting multiple shots. Across 11 appearances, he's averaging 18.6 points (43/28/77 shooting splits), 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.4 blocks and 0.9 steals in 29.8 minutes.