Wembanyama (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

Wembanyama was initially listed as questionable while continuing to work through a left calf strain, but the third-year center has been officially cleared to play. He made his return from a 12-game absence against the Thunder in the semifinals of the NBA Cup on Dec. 13, when he finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes. Wembanyama has come off the bench in each of the four games since his return, and he'll continue to have his playing time monitored to reduce the risk of injury aggravation.