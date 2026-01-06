Wembanyama (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, though he'll come off the bench and operate under an unspecified minutes restriction, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Wembanyama hyperextended his left knee in Wednesday's win over the Knicks but will return to action following a two-game absence. Depending on how he feels after Tuesday's matchup, the star big man is expected to be listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, according to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. Over six appearances off the bench this season, Wembanyama has averaged 18.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 blocks in 21.5 minutes per tilt.