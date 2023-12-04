Wembanyama (hip) confirmed that he will play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Wembanyama missed Friday's matchup with the Pelicans due to his hip issue, though it was mostly considered to be a precaution. The rookie is likely to see his normal workload Wednesday, so we can expect Julian Champagnie to head back to the bench.
