Wembanyama produced 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 146-110 loss to the Pelicans.

There was a lot of talk surrounding the fact that Wembanyama would not be able to turn the Spurs around by himself, and that has been the case during the first two months of the season. The rookie continues to have a fantastic year and is posting absurd stat lines almost on a game-to-game basis, but San Antonio continues to be rooted near the bottom of the standings. Wembanyama has recorded eight straight double-doubles while also swatting multiple shots seven times in that stretch.