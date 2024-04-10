Coach Gregg Popovich said Tuesday the Spurs will "look it over" about playing Wembanyama in Tuesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Wembanyama hasn't suffered any injury but could sit out the second leg of San Antonio's back-to-back Wednesday. The Spurs have already been eliminated from playoff contention and are looking after the health of their 19-year-old budding superstar.