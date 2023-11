Wembanyama is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to right hip tightness.

Despite concerns about his frame, Wembanyama has been durable enough to start his NBA career thus far. He's played in 17 straight games, averaging 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29.9 minutes per game. If Wembanyama is sidelined for the first time this year, Cedi Osman, Doug McDermott and Julian Champagnie would be candidates for increased roles.