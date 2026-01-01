Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Dealing with hyperextension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wembanyama suffered a slight hyperextension in his left knee in Wednesday's win over New York, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Initial tests came back negative and showed no major injury, so this is excellent news for San Antonio. While Wembanyama was unable to return to Wednesday's game, he did join his teammates on the bench for the final minute and did not have a noticeable limp. It remains to be seen if he will play Friday against the Pacers, however.
