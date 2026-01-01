Wembanyama suffered a slight hyperextension in his left knee during Wednesday's 134-132 win over the Knicks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. He finished with 31 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 13 rebounds, one block and one assist in 24 minutes before checking out of the game with 10:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Much to the relief of the Spurs, initial tests on Wembanyama's knee came back negative and showed no major injury. Wembanyama appeared to sustain the injury when he landed awkwardly and ultimately lost possession after gathering an offensive rebound with just under 11 minutes remaining. He was subbed out of the game soon thereafter and hobbled to the locker room, and though he wasn't able to return to the contest, he rejoined the Spurs on the bench with just over a minute remaining and didn't seem to be moving with any sort of limp. After the game, Wembanyama told Raul Dominguez of the Associated Press that he expects to play Friday at Indiana, but he should be viewed as questionable for the contest, which is the front end of a back-to-back set.