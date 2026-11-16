Wembanyama posted 26 points (10-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and five blocks in 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-102 win over Utah.

Wembanyama put up the dominant showing at both ends of the floor after playing just 21 minutes in Friday's 123-85 victory against the Warriors. He tallied his second straight double-double while connecting on four triples for the third time this season, and he's now blocked five or more shots in three of his last four games. As long as the Spurs are in a competitive game, Wembanyama will play and continue racking up ridiculous stat lines.