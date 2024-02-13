Wembanyama produced 27 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, 10 blocks and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 122-99 win over Toronto.

Wembanyama became the fourth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double with blocks, joining David Robinson, Ralph Sampson and Mark Eaton. Wembanyama became the first player to record a triple-double featuring blocks since Clint Capela (groin) in 2021. The rookie is the only player to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks and five assists in the last 40 years.