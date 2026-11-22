Wembanyama finished with 50 points (20-29 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, four steals and five blocks across 32 minutes in Saturday's 114-91 win over the Pelicans.

Wembanyama had his third career game with at least 50 points, tying David Robinson for the second-most in Spurs history. He also became the first player since 1973-74 to record at least 50 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and five blocks in a game. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick is having another MVP-caliber year, now averaging 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.9 blocks, all career highs, along with 3.2 assists over 30.3 minutes per outing in 17 regular-season appearances.