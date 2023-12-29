Wembanyama ended Thursday's 118-105 win over the Trail Blazers with 30 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, six assists and seven blocks across 24 minutes.

It's the third time this season Wembanyama has scored at least 30 points, while the seven rejections were one short of the career-high eight he recorded against the Grizzlies on Nov. 18. The teenage phenom -- Wembanyama turns 20 the first week of January -- has multiple blocks in eight straight games since taking over as the Spurs' starting center, averaging 18.5 points, 12.1 boards, 4.5 blocks, 4.1 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch.