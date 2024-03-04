Wembanyama chipped in 31 points (11-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 win over the Pacers.

It's getting harder and harder to explain just how good Wembanyama has been during his rookie year, as things have gotten to the point where it's a surprise when he doesn't record a double-double with multiple blocks. That has been the case in each of his last six outings, and furthermore, he's also on a run of eight consecutive appearances with multiple blocks, averaging 5.4 swats per game in that eight-game stretch.