Wembanyama registered 18 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks in 29 minutes during France's 84-69 win over Sweden in Sunday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The superstar big man led France in both scoring and rebounding Sunday, helping pick up the slack left behind by the absence of Rudy Gobert. Wembanyama, the NBA's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game across 64 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, and he's likely to be either the first or second player off the board, perhaps behind only Nikola Jokic, in most fantasy drafts for the 2026-27 campaign.