Wembanyama closed with 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 102-94 loss to Minnesota.

Wembanyama hauled in a team-high-tying rebound mark and finished as one of five Spurs with a double-digit point total despite connecting on just 30.7 percent of his shot attempts in Wednesday's loss. Wembanyama tallied his 10th game of the season with 10 or more rebounds while posting his ninth double-double of his rookie campaign.