Wembanyama supplied 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 129-115 win over the Lakers.

The 19-year-old phenom has reeled off seven straight double-doubles, giving him 13 in his first 23 NBA games while averaging 19.1 points, 14.1 boards, 3.7 blocks, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.3 threes over that seven-game stretch. Injuries figure to be the only thing that could prevent Wembanyama from taking home the Rookie of the Year Award, although the Thunder's Chet Holmgren is at least making the race competitive.