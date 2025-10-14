Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Double-double in preseason win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wembanyama tallied 27 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 25 minutes in Monday's 124-108 preseason win over the Pacers.
Wembanyama stuffed the stat sheet, recording a double-double on efficient shooting. His scoring output has steadily climbed throughout the preseason, though his 19 turnovers across four exhibition games are worth noting. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick will have one final tune-up opportunity Friday against the Pacers before the regular season begins.
