Wembanyama tallied 27 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 25 minutes in Monday's 124-108 preseason win over the Pacers.

Wembanyama stuffed the stat sheet, recording a double-double on efficient shooting. His scoring output has steadily climbed throughout the preseason, though his 19 turnovers across four exhibition games are worth noting. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick will have one final tune-up opportunity Friday against the Pacers before the regular season begins.