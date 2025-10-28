Wembanyama posted 24 points (7-8 FG, 10-10 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Monday's 121-103 win over the Raptors.

Wembanyama turned in another impressive performance, securing his fourth double-double in as many games. While he didn't block multiple shots for the first time this season, the big man has still totaled 19 swats this season. Through four regular-season games, he's averaging 31.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 4.8 blocks, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 60.3 percent from the field in 32.3 minutes per contest.