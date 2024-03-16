Wembanyama racked up 17 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Wembanyama's streak of double-doubles ended at nine games Friday, but he finished just one rebound shy of keeping it alive, and he's also posted strong numbers in defensive stats such as steals and blocks. Over those 10 appearances, the French rookie is averaging 21.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.4 blocks and 2.0 steals while logging "only" 31.1 minutes per game.