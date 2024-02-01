Wembanyama had 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, five blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 108-98 loss to the Magic.

Wembanyama ended just two rebounds away from recording what would've been his fifth consecutive double-double. The star rookie continues to make a massive impact on the defensive end, and he has posted 11 games with five or more blocks, as well as 12 outings with two or more steals. He's already posting above-average numbers in fantasy as a rookie, so the sky is the limit for the Frenchman across all formats.