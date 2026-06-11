Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Double-doubles in Game 4 loss

Wembanyama finished with 24 points (9-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 44 minutes in Wednesday's 107-106 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Wembanyama struggled mightily with efficiency, particularly in the second half, when he shot 3-for-14 from the field and scored just eight points. Still, the superstar big man led the Spurs in points, rebounds and blocks while securing his second double-double of the Finals. Wembanyama and the Spurs will now turn their attention to Saturday's Game 5 in San Antonio, where they'll look to stave off elimination.