Wembanyama generated 17 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, six blocks and three assists across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

While he took a low shot volume, Wembanyama turned in an extremely efficient performance on the offensive end and was one of six Spurs players to score in double figures. The star big man also grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds en route to his second straight double-double. Additionally, the Defensive Player of the Year dominated with six blocks and recorded 13 swats over the last two games of this series. Wembanyama and the Spurs will now prepare for the Western Conference Semifinals, where they'll face the winner of the Timberwolves-Nuggets series.