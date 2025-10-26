Wembanyama tallied 31 points (9-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 14 rebounds, six blocks, four assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 118-107 win over the Nets.

Wembanyama led the Spurs in scoring and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds en route to his third double-double in as many games. The star center also swatted at least three shots for the third consecutive game, totaling 18 blocks over that span. He's the first player in NBA history to score 100 points and record 18 blocks through the first three games of the regular season. The 21-year-old has been extremely impressive on both ends of the floor so far this season, averaging 33.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6.0 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 32.7 minutes per contest.