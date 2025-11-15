Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Double-doubles, swats three shots
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wembanyama recorded 26 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal and three blocks over 38 minutes in Friday's 109-108 loss to the Warriors.
Wembanyama delivered a couple of highlight plays on both ends of the court, but his impressive two-way performance wasn't enough as the Spurs squandered the lead late in the fourth quarter. Wembanyama continues to perform at a high level and has already notched eight double-doubles, and one triple-double, across 12 appearances in 2025-26.
