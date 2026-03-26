Wembanyama racked up 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and seven swats in just 27 minutes during Wednesday's 123-98 win over the Grizzlies.

Wembanyama dominated against the Grizzlies' B team, notching his 37th double-double of the season while piling up 10 stocks. He leads the league in total blocks (180), ranks in the top 10 in rebounds (651) and has spearheaded a 23-2 run for the Spurs over their last 25 games.