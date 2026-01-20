Wembanyama contributed 33 points (10-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 123-110 victory over the Jazz.

Wembanyama went to work from beyond the arc Monday afternoon, where he added 21 of his 33 points. He's been on a mission from downtown over his last three appearances, hitting 16 of 27 attempts (59.3 percent) during this hot stretch. Additionally, Wembanyama made his presence felt on the glass Monday to secure his third double-double through eight January appearances.