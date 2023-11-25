Wembanyama totaled 22 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 118-112 loss to the Warriors.

The teenage phenom is dealing with consistency issues in the early part of his NBA career, which is hardly surprising, but the baseline Wembanyama performance is already a fantasy bonanza. He's produced multiple blocks in 11 of his first 16 games and failed to record at least one only once, and he's also grabbed at least one steal in 12 of 16 games. Beyond his defensive contributions, Wembanyama's scored in double digits 14 times, drained multiple threes nine times, and hauled in at least eight boards 13 times. The Spurs haven't shied away from giving him a big workload, so he could wear down in the second half, but at least for now, Wembanyama is more than living up to his pre-draft hype.