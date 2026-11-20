Wembanyama finished Thursday's 124-112 win over the Clippers with 32 points (13-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes.

Wembanyama was efficient from two-point range en route to a game-high scoring total, and he's supplied at least 25 points in three straight contests. The superstar big man also recorded his fourth consecutive double-double thanks to a game-best 11 boards. Wembanyama has been spectacular on both ends of the floor to start the season, and he's averaged 25.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest over the last five games.