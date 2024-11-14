Wembanyama finished with 50 points (18-29 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 139-130 win over Washington.

It was a career game for Wembanyama, who set highs in points -- besting his previous total of 40 -- and made three-pointers. The 7-foot-4 center's mix of length and guard skills makes him a one-of-a-kind fantasy asset, and he's rewarded fantasy managers who selected him first overall with averages of 22.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game on 47/34/87 shooting splits.