Wembanyama closed Friday's 139-120 win over the Mavericks with 40 points (14-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes.

Wembanyama returned from a one-game absence due to a left rib contusion and impressed in his limited run, recording game-high marks in points and rebounds en route to his seventh double-double over his last eight appearances. The 22-year-old has scored 40-plus points in three of those eight outings and in five games this season. With the Spurs gearing up for the postseason, it wouldn't be surprising to see Wembanyama sit out Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nuggets.