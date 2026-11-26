Wembanyama had 44 points (17-30 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After sitting out Monday's win over the Kings due to a sore back, Wembanyama returned to the court and put together another massive performance. The double-double was his 14th of the season, second in the NBA behind Karl-Anthony Towns' 17, and his sixth straight. Over that six-game span, Wemby's averaged 31.5 points, 14.2 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.7 blocks, 2.5 threes and 1.5 steals while shooting 54.3 percent from the floor.