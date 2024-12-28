Wembanyama recorded 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks over 35 minutes during Friday's 96-87 victory over the Nets.

Wembanyama couldn't repeat the 42-point performance he delivered in the loss to the Knicks on Christmas, but he was one of the top players for the Spurs due to his outstanding two-way contributions. This was just the second time in December where he couldn't reach the 20-point mark, but fantasy managers won't be worried if the Frenchman has an off night or two considering all the other things he brings to the table. Wembanyama is also on an impressive stretch of six consecutive appearances with four or more blocks.