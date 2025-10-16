default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Spurs exercised their fourth-year option on Wembanyama Thursday, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

There was never any doubt about San Antonio exercising their option on this generational talent. As long as Wembanyama can stay healthy this season, he'll likely be on a lot of winning fantasy teams, as he can rack up the stats like few others.

More News