Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Exercises fourth-year option
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Spurs exercised their fourth-year option on Wembanyama Thursday, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
There was never any doubt about San Antonio exercising their option on this generational talent. As long as Wembanyama can stay healthy this season, he'll likely be on a lot of winning fantasy teams, as he can rack up the stats like few others.
More News
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Double-double in preseason win•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Nets 22 points in 16 minutes•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: No restrictions at training camp•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Officially cleared to play•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Undergoes surgery on blood clot•