Wembanyama (rest) is set to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Rockets, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Wembanyama received Monday off strictly for rest purposes, but he'll be back in action Wednesday according to head coach Gregg Popovich. It wouldn't be a surprise if this ends up being the rookie's last preseason action prior to the start of the 2023-24 campaign, but the team will likely see how Wednesday goes before determining who plays in the preseason finale Friday at Golden State.