Wembanyama finished with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and five blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 93-82 loss to the Rockets.

The French rookie continues to improve with every passing game, and he's now double-doubled in five consecutive games, as well as in six of his last seven appearances. The Spurs are struggling badly and seem headed to earn another lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but Wembanyama keeps thriving in fantasy and is leaps and bounds ahead of all the other draftees of his class. The numbers don't lie, as Wembanyama is averaging 19.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game over his last 10 contests.