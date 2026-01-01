Wembanyama (knee) did not return to Wednesday's win over the Knicks. He finished with 31 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes.

The Spurs have yet to release an update after Wembanyama suffered an apparent knee injury at the end of the third quarter. For what it's worth, he did return to the bench for the final 1:22 of regulation, but he was wearing sandals. He did not have any noticeable limp, however. For now, he can be considered questionable for Friday against the Pacers.