Wembanyama contributed 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, five blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 130-118 loss to the Jazz.

Wembanyama didn't have his best shooting performance, but he remains an excellent fantasy alternative across all formats even when his shot isn't falling, as the big man continues to rack up stats and fill the box score every time he steps on the court. He won't play in both halves of the upcoming back-to-back set against the Trail Blazers on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports, but it's uncertain which game Wembanyama will miss.