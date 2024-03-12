Wembanyama chipped in 27 points (10-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 112-102 loss to the Warriors.

By now, no one should be surprised seeing Wembanyama recording a double-double and filling the stat sheet every time he steps on the court. The towering rookie wasn't at his best Monday, however, and that says a lot about his upside considering he still posted a 27-point, 14-rebound double-double. The rookie's status for Tuesday's game versus the Rockets is uncertain, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports, and if he ends up being ruled out, then Zach Collins would be in line for a start and a larger role.