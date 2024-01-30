Wembanyama amassed 22 points (9-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 118-113 loss to Washington.

The Spurs have struggled massively all season long, but the strong play of Wembanyama gives the franchise a lot of hope for the long-term future. The French rookie seems to get better and better with each passing game, and he has now double-doubled in four consecutive appearances -- the third time he's achieved this mark in at least four straight outings this season. It's easy to forget that Wembanyama is just a rookie based on the numbers he's posted this season. Over 41 starts, he's averaging 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks per contest.