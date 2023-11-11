Wembanyama accumulated 29 points (12-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Wembanyama recorded his fourth game with at least 20 points and continues to turn heads with his impressive play on both ends of the court. Scoring figures aside, the rookie phenom has grabbed at least nine boards in five straight contests, has dished out multiple assists six times, and he also has six outings with two or more blocks. Capable of making an impact everywhere on the court and at any point, the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is averaging 19.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.6 blocks per game across his first nine professional games.