Wembanyama produced 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and 10 assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Pistons.

His overall numbers might have been higher had the Spurs not taken an 18-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Wembanyama still racked up the first triple-double of his career. The 10 assists were also a career high, topping his previous high of seven set Nov. 12. The 20-year-old hasn't played more than 26 minutes in a game since reporting minor ankle soreness in mid-December and has sat out three of the Spurs' last 11 games and the team's prioritizes Wembanyama's health over short-term production, but he's still averaged 20.0 points, 7.9 boards, 4.1 assists, 3.8 blocks and 1.5 threes during that time when he's been on the court.