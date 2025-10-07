Wembanyama popped off for nine points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in just 16 minutes of action during Monday's preseason win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

Wemby also committed an unfortunate six turnovers while he was out there, but the rest of his stat line shows his immense upside. He looked great running the Spurs' offense, and Monday's performance hints he could spend more time operating as San Antonio's primary playmaker this upcoming season. He'll make for an easy top-3 selection on draft day.